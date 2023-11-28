Youngstown State takes on Cleveland State, seeks 4th straight home win

Cleveland State Vikings (5-2) at Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts…

Cleveland State Vikings (5-2) at Youngstown State Penguins (3-3)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Cleveland State aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Penguins have gone 3-0 in home games. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon League with 13.2 assists per game led by Bryson Langdon averaging 3.8.

The Vikings are 0-2 on the road. Cleveland State is the Horizon League leader with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 6.7.

Youngstown State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Vikings match up Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is shooting 46.0% and averaging 10.8 points for Youngstown State.

Enaruna is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals for the Vikings. Tujautae Williams is averaging 13.6 points for Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

