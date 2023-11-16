Youngstown State hosts Utah Tech following Rush’s 32-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-1) at Youngstown State Penguins (1-2)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Brandon Rush scored 32 points in Youngstown State’s 99-71 victory over the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.

Youngstown State finished 14-3 at home last season while going 24-10 overall. The Penguins gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

Utah Tech went 14-19 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Trailblazers shot 45.9% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

