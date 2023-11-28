Young and Southern Utah host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Zion Young scored 25 points in Southern Utah’s 74-67 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thunderbirds are 1-0 in home games. Southern Utah has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers play their first true road game after going 5-1 to begin the season. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Southern Utah gives up.

The Thunderbirds and Lancers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.3% for Southern Utah.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 38.3% and averaging 17.5 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.2 points for Cal Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.