Yale defeats Colgate 68-50

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Danny Wolf scored 15 points as Yale beat Colgate 68-50 to open the Atlantic Slam tournament in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Friday night.

Wolf added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). August Mahoney scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 (4 for 4 from 3-point range). John Poulakidas had 10 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Braeden Smith finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Raiders (1-2). Keegan Records added seven points and nine rebounds for Colgate. Jeff Woodward also had six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Yale plays Weber State and Colgate squares off against Gardner-Webb.

