Yale Bulldogs to visit No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs Friday

Yale Bulldogs at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Yale Bulldogs.

Gonzaga finished 31-6 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Gonzaga Bulldogs averaged 86.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

Yale went 21-9 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Yale Bulldogs averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 36.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

