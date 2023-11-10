Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Yale Bulldogs to visit No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs Friday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Yale Bulldogs at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Yale Bulldogs.

Gonzaga finished 31-6 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Gonzaga Bulldogs averaged 86.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.4 last season.

Yale went 21-9 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Yale Bulldogs averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 36.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

