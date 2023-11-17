Yale Bulldogs take on the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (1-1) vs. Yale Bulldogs (2-1) Moncton, New Brunswick; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under…

Colgate Raiders (1-1) vs. Yale Bulldogs (2-1)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs will take on the Colgate Raiders at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Yale went 21-9 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.1% from deep last season.

Colgate finished 26-9 overall with a 6-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Raiders averaged 7.0 steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

