Yale Bulldogs and the Colgate Raiders square off

Colgate Raiders (1-1) vs. Yale Bulldogs (2-1)

Moncton, New Brunswick; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs play the Colgate Raiders in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Yale finished 21-9 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 36.4 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

Colgate finished 26-9 overall with a 6-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 69.3 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

