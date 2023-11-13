Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Xavier Musketeers travel to…

Xavier Musketeers travel to take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -17; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers host the Xavier Musketeers.

Purdue went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Boilermakers gave up 62.7 points per game while committing 13.8 fouls last season.

Xavier finished 17-6 in Big East play and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Musketeers averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up