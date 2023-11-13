Xavier Musketeers travel to take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers

Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -17; over/under…

Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -17; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers host the Xavier Musketeers.

Purdue went 14-2 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Boilermakers gave up 62.7 points per game while committing 13.8 fouls last season.

Xavier finished 17-6 in Big East play and 7-4 on the road a season ago. The Musketeers averaged 80.9 points per game last season, 38.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

