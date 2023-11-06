Xavier Musketeers start season at home against the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -16.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers host the Robert Morris Colonials in the season opener.

Xavier finished 27-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Musketeers averaged 80.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.1 last season.

Robert Morris finished 5-10 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Colonials averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.