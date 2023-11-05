Xavier Musketeers begin season at home against the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -18; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -18; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers begin the season at home against the Robert Morris Colonials.

Xavier went 27-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

Robert Morris finished 11-11 in Horizon League games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Colonials averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

