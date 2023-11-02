Xavier hosts Robert Morris to tip off season

Robert Morris Colonials at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -18; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -18; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers host the Robert Morris Colonials for the season opener.

Xavier finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 27-10 overall. The Musketeers averaged 19.1 assists per game on 30.0 made field goals last season.

Robert Morris finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

___

