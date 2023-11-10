Xavier hosts Jacksonville following Claude’s 25-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -15.5; over/under is 138.5…

Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Desmond Claude scored 25 points in Xavier’s 77-63 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

Xavier went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 27-10 overall. The Musketeers averaged 19.1 assists per game on 30.0 made field goals last season.

Jacksonville finished 13-16 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Dolphins averaged 63.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.6 last season.

