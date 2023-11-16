Wyoming takes on Saint Louis in Conway, South Carolina

Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -3.5;…

Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys face the Saint Louis Billikens in Conway, South Carolina.

Wyoming finished 9-22 overall with a 5-7 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys shot 44.0% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Louis went 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Billikens averaged 5.0 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

