Wyoming squares off against Saint Louis in Conway, South Carolina

Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys face the Saint Louis Billikens in Conway, South Carolina.

Wyoming finished 9-22 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 4.3 on fast breaks.

Saint Louis finished 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Billikens averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 21 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

