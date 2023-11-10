Wyoming plays Cal Poly after Griffin’s 23-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Cal…

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 104-56 victory over the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

Wyoming finished 9-22 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Cowboys shot 44.0% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cal Poly finished 8-25 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Mustangs averaged 60.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.