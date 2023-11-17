Wyoming faces Charleston (SC) in Conway, South Carolina

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5;…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-2) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys will square off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Wyoming finished 9-22 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Cowboys averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 4.3 on fast breaks.

Charleston (SC) finished 31-4 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

