Wright’s 24 lead SIU-Edwardsville over Missouri Baptist 86-62

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright scored 24 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Missouri Baptist 86-62 on Tuesday night. Wright also…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright scored 24 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Missouri Baptist 86-62 on Tuesday night.

Wright also had six rebounds for the Cougars (5-3). Lamar Wright scored 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Damarco Minor was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Spartans were led by Breven McMullen, who recorded 15 points. Sterling Benjamin added 10 points and nine rebounds for Missouri Baptist. Evan Palmquist also had nine points and two steals.

SIU-Edwardsville plays at Troy on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.