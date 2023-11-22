Live Radio
Wright State wins 74-49 over Illinois State in the Gulf Coast Showcase

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 7:44 PM

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Trey Calvin scored 26 points as Wright State beat Illinois State 74-49 on Wednesday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Calvin added three steals for the Raiders (2-4). Brandon Noel scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Alex Huibregste was 3 of 7 shooting (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with seven points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Redbirds (3-3) were led by Kendall Lewis, who posted nine points. Darius Burford added nine points for Illinois State. In addition, Myles Foster finished with eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

