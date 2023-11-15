Wright State visits Indiana after Ware’s 20-point showing

Wright State Raiders (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the…

Wright State Raiders (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on the Wright State Raiders after Kel’el Ware scored 20 points in Indiana’s 72-64 victory against the Army Black Knights.

Indiana went 23-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Hoosiers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 38.0 in the paint, 12.6 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

Wright State went 11-11 in Horizon League play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.