Wright State visits Indiana after Ware’s 20-point performance

Wright State Raiders (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -9.5; over/under…

Wright State Raiders (0-2) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -9.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Wright State Raiders after Kel’el Ware scored 20 points in Indiana’s 72-64 win over the Army Black Knights.

Indiana finished 23-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Hoosiers shot 48.7% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Wright State went 18-15 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Raiders averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.