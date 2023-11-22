Wright State squares off against Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) vs. Wright State Raiders (1-4) Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5;…

Illinois State Redbirds (3-2) vs. Wright State Raiders (1-4)

Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds and the Wright State Raiders square off in Estero, Florida.

The Raiders are 1-4 in non-conference play. Wright State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redbirds are 3-2 in non-conference play. Illinois State is second in the MVC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Myles Foster averaging 2.8.

Wright State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Illinois State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 46.5% and averaging 22.5 points for the Raiders. Andrew Welage is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Wright State.

Malachi Poindexter is averaging 12.8 points for the Redbirds. Dalton Banks is averaging 12.6 points for Illinois State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

