Wright State secures 103-74 win over IUPUI

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden’s 26 points helped Wright State defeat IUPUI 103-74 on Wednesday night in a Horizon…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden’s 26 points helped Wright State defeat IUPUI 103-74 on Wednesday night in a Horizon League opener.

Holden added six rebounds and four steals for the Raiders (3-4). Brandon Noel scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Trey Calvin was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Bryce Monroe finished with 20 points for the Jaguars (3-5). Jlynn Counter added 17 points and two steals for IUPUI. In addition, Kidtrell Blocker had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.