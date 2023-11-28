Wright State hosts IUPUI after Counter’s 21-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (3-4) at Wright State Raiders (2-4) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI faces the Wright…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-4) at Wright State Raiders (2-4)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI faces the Wright State Raiders after Jlynn Counter scored 21 points in IUPUI’s 78-70 overtime victory over the Cleary Cougars.

The Raiders have gone 0-1 in home games. Wright State is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 1-1 on the road. IUPUI is ninth in the Horizon League scoring 66.4 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Wright State averages 79.2 points, 5.1 more per game than the 74.1 IUPUI gives up. IUPUI’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than Wright State has given up to its opponents (49.9%).

The Raiders and Jaguars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is scoring 23.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.1% for Wright State.

Counter averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Bryce Monroe is averaging 10.7 points for IUPUI.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

