Wright State hosts Counter and IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (3-4) at Wright State Raiders (2-4)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -17.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI takes on the Wright State Raiders after Jlynn Counter scored 21 points in IUPUI’s 78-70 overtime win against the Cleary Cougars.

The Raiders are 0-1 in home games. Wright State is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 away from home. IUPUI ranks eighth in the Horizon League allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

Wright State scores 79.2 points, 5.1 more per game than the 74.1 IUPUI allows. IUPUI averages 66.4 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 81.8 Wright State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 23.2 points and 1.8 steals. Tanner Holden is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.2 points for Wright State.

Counter is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 15.6 points. Bryce Monroe is averaging 10.7 points for IUPUI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

