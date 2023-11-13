Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville against Missouri after 29-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -17.5; over/under is…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -17.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Missouri Tigers after Shamar Wright scored 29 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 92-67 win over the North Park Vikings.

Missouri finished 16-3 at home last season while going 25-10 overall. The Tigers gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 19-14 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Cougars averaged 15.9 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.