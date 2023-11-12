Wright leads SIU-Edwardsville against Missouri after 29-point performance

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1) Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Missouri Tigers…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Missouri Tigers after Shamar Wright scored 29 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 92-67 win against the North Park Vikings.

Missouri finished 25-10 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Tigers averaged 78.9 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 27.9 from beyond the arc.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 19-14 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Cougars shot 43.5% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

