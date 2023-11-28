Wright leads Loyola Marymount against Central Arkansas after 20-point game

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-7) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-3)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Justin Wright scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount’s 67-47 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Lions are 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Central Arkansas ranks ninth in the ASUN with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Abasi Etim averaging 5.1.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 69.8 points per game, 0.7 more than the 69.1 Loyola Marymount allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Justice Hill is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for Loyola Marymount.

Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 12.8 points for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 12.0 points for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

