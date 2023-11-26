Woolbright scores 19 as Western Carolina downs North Alabama 81-63

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 19 points as Western Carolina beat North Alabama 81-63 on Sunday night. Woolbright…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright scored 19 points as Western Carolina beat North Alabama 81-63 on Sunday night.

Woolbright had 15 rebounds and six assists for the Catamounts (5-0). Tre Jackson scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds. Kamar Robertson had 16 points and was 7 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Lions (3-3) were led in scoring by Damien Forrest, who finished with 13 points. North Alabama also got 11 points from Jacari Lane. KJ Johnson also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

