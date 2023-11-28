Woods and Northeastern host Seton Hall

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the…

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Harold Woods scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 80-66 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 4-0 at home. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East scoring 76.3 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Huskies are 1-3 in road games. Northeastern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Seton Hall averages 76.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 75.4 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dre Davis is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Pirates. Kadary Richmond is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3% for Seton Hall.

Luka Sakota is averaging 11.3 points for the Huskies. Chris Doherty is averaging 11.0 points for Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

