Wooden’s 22 lead James Madison past Howard 107-86

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Julien Wooden scored 22 points and James Madison beat Howard 107-86 on Sunday night.

Wooden shot 8 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Dukes (3-0). Michael Green III added 17 points and eight assists. T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points.

Marcus Dockery led the Bison (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Jordan Hairston added 16 points and two steals for Howard. In addition, Bryce Harris finished with 15 points.

James Madison’s next game is Friday against Radford at home, and Howard hosts Boston University on Tuesday.

