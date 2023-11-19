Wolf rallies Yale past Gardner-Webb 71-70 in OT at Atlantic Slam

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Danny Wolf made a go-ahead layup with 25 seconds left in overtime and finished with…

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Danny Wolf made a go-ahead layup with 25 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to rally Yale to a 71-70 victory over Gardner-Webb at the Atlantic Slam on Sunday night.

Bez Mbeng scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). August Mahoney shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-4) were led in scoring by Isaiah Richards, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Gardner-Webb also got 17 points from Julien Soumaoro. Lucas Stieber also had eight points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.