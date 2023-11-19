Live Radio
Wolf rallies Yale past Gardner-Webb 71-70 in OT at Atlantic Slam

The Associated Press

November 19, 2023, 6:58 PM

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Danny Wolf made a go-ahead layup with 25 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to rally Yale to a 71-70 victory over Gardner-Webb at the Atlantic Slam on Sunday night.

Bez Mbeng scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). August Mahoney shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-4) were led in scoring by Isaiah Richards, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Gardner-Webb also got 17 points from Julien Soumaoro. Lucas Stieber also had eight points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

