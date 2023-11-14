Wofford visits No. 7 Tennessee after Bailey’s 20-point performance

Wofford Terriers (2-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -31; over/under is…

Wofford Terriers (2-0) at Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -31; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers after Dillon Bailey scored 20 points in Wofford’s 99-98 win over the High Point Panthers.

Tennessee finished 25-11 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Volunteers averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 57.9 last season.

Wofford finished 17-16 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Terriers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

