Wofford Terriers to square off against the High Point Panthers Saturday

High Point Panthers (1-0) at Wofford Terriers (1-0)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers host the High Point Panthers.

Wofford finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Terriers averaged 12.5 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

High Point finished 2-11 on the road and 14-17 overall last season. The Panthers gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

