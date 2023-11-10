Wofford Terriers to host High Point Panthers Saturday

High Point Panthers (1-0) at Wofford Terriers (1-0) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers…

High Point Panthers (1-0) at Wofford Terriers (1-0)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers square off against the High Point Panthers.

Wofford finished 12-4 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Terriers averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

High Point finished 14-17 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

