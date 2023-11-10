Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wofford Terriers to host…

Wofford Terriers to host High Point Panthers Saturday

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

High Point Panthers (1-0) at Wofford Terriers (1-0)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers square off against the High Point Panthers.

Wofford finished 12-4 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Terriers averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

High Point finished 14-17 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up