Wofford Terriers square off against the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) vs. Wofford Terriers (2-2)
Laval, Quebec; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers take on the Canisius Golden Griffins in Laval, Quebec.
Wofford finished 17-16 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Terriers averaged 5.7 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.
Canisius went 10-20 overall with a 2-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Golden Griffins allowed opponents to score 72.3 points per game and shot 46.7% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
