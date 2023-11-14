Wisconsin to visit Providence Tuesday

Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under…

Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Providence Friars face the Wisconsin Badgers.

Providence went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Friars averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 36.6 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Wisconsin went 20-15 overall a season ago while going 6-6 on the road. The Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.6 last season.

