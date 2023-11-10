Wisconsin plays No. 9 Tennessee after Hepburn’s 20-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2.5; over/under is…

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers after Chucky Hepburn scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 105-76 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Wisconsin went 20-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 3.9 on fast breaks.

Tennessee went 4-6 on the road and 25-11 overall a season ago. The Volunteers averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

