Wisconsin opens season at home against Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -14.5; over/under is…

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -14.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers open the season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Wisconsin went 20-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Badgers averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 7.8 second-chance points and 12.0 bench points last season.

Arkansas State finished 2-11 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.