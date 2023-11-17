Wisconsin hosts Robert Morris following Storr’s 22-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -19.5; over/under…

Robert Morris Colonials (1-2) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -19.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin plays the Robert Morris Colonials after AJ Storr scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 72-59 loss to the Providence Friars.

Wisconsin finished 20-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Badgers averaged 5.9 steals, 1.5 blocks and 8.0 turnovers per game last season.

Robert Morris finished 11-11 in Horizon League play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Colonials allowed opponents to score 66.8 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.