Wisconsin hosts Arkansas State to begin season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers begin the season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Wisconsin went 20-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 3.9 on fast breaks.

Arkansas State went 13-20 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Red Wolves gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

