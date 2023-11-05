Wisconsin hosts Arkansas State to begin season

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -14.5; over/under is…

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -14.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers begin the season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Wisconsin went 20-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 3.9 on fast breaks.

Arkansas State went 13-20 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Red Wolves gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

