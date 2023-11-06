Live Radio
Wisconsin hosts Arkansas State to begin season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers open the season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Wisconsin finished 11-6 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Badgers averaged 11.6 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

Arkansas State went 13-20 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves shot 43.2% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

