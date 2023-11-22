Wisconsin Badgers and the SMU Mustangs play in Cypress Lake, Florida

SMU Mustangs (4-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7; over/under…

SMU Mustangs (4-1) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -7; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs and the Wisconsin Badgers play at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Badgers have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Steven Crowl averaging 8.0.

The Mustangs have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. SMU is 4-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wisconsin’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that SMU allows. SMU’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 10.2 points for Wisconsin.

Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.8 points for SMU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

