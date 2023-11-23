Winthrop plays Georgia on 3-game win streak

Winthrop Eagles (4-2) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop is looking to keep…

Winthrop Eagles (4-2) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-3)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Eagles take on Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Georgia has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 0-1 on the road. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 6.0.

Georgia scores 69.4 points, 6.4 more per game than the 63.0 Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 5.2 more points per game (77.8) than Georgia allows (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.1% for Georgia.

Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10 points. Talford is averaging 14 points for Winthrop.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

