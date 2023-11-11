Winthrop hosts Drexel after Talford’s 21-point performance

Drexel Dragons (0-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-1) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1;…

Drexel Dragons (0-1) at Winthrop Eagles (1-1)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the Drexel Dragons after Kelton Talford scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 98-44 victory over the Brevard Tornados.

Winthrop went 15-17 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Eagles averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

Drexel finished 17-15 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The Dragons allowed opponents to score 62.4 points per game and shot 42.5% from the field last season.

