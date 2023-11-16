Winthrop Eagles square off against the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) vs. Winthrop Eagles (1-2) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) vs. Winthrop Eagles (1-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles face the Holy Cross Crusaders in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Winthrop finished 15-17 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Eagles averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Holy Cross went 10-22 overall with a 3-10 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Crusaders averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

