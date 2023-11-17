Winthrop Eagles face the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) vs. Winthrop Eagles (1-2) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) vs. Winthrop Eagles (1-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -11; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Winthrop Eagles will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Winthrop went 15-17 overall with a 7-8 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Eagles averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Holy Cross went 10-22 overall with a 3-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Crusaders averaged 6.3 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

