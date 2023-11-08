Winthrop defeats Brevard 98-44

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 21 points as Winthrop beat Brevard 98-44 on Wednesday night. Talford also…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 21 points as Winthrop beat Brevard 98-44 on Wednesday night.

Talford also added six rebounds for the Eagles (1-1, Big South Conference). KJ Doucet added 17 points while going 7 of 8 from the field, and he also had five rebounds. Nick Johnson shot 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals.

Quincy Carter finished with 11 points and four steals for the Tornados. Brevard also got seven points from LB Boyette. In addition, Jadon Carnes had five points.

Winthrop hosts Drexel in its next matchup on Saturday.

