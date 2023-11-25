Williams scores 18, Cleveland State beats Alabama A&M 86-59

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tujautae Williams’ 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat Alabama A&M 86-59 on Saturday night. Williams was 6…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tujautae Williams’ 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat Alabama A&M 86-59 on Saturday night.

Williams was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Vikings (5-2). Drew Lowder scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Tevin Smith was 4 of 7 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Dylan McLean finished with 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-5). Dailin Smith added 11 points and three steals for Alabama A&M. Omari Peek-Green also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

