Williams scores 15 as Cornell defeats Fordham 78-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Nazir Williams’ 15 points helped Cornell defeat Fordham 78-73 on Saturday. Williams went 6 of 10…

NEW YORK (AP) — Nazir Williams’ 15 points helped Cornell defeat Fordham 78-73 on Saturday.

Williams went 6 of 10 from the field for the Big Red (3-0). Chris Manon scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Cooper Noard shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Japhet Medor led the Rams (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Joshua Rivera added 12 points and seven rebounds for Fordham. Will Richardson also had 12 points.

Cornell takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday, and Fordham squares off against Norfolk State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.