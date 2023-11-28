Williams leads Old Dominion against Radford after 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (5-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on…

Radford Highlanders (5-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the Radford Highlanders after Tyrone Williams scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 68-61 overtime win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Monarchs are 2-1 on their home court. Old Dominion ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Williams paces the Monarchs with 8.3 boards.

The Highlanders are 0-3 in road games. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Archer averaging 2.6.

Old Dominion makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Radford averages 75.5 points per game, 4.9 more than the 70.6 Old Dominion allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Monarchs. Williams is averaging 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 40.4% for Old Dominion.

DaQuan Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is averaging 16.6 points for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.